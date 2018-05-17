The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 17/5/2018

First tonight Matt reported on the Grass And Muck event at Gurteen college. We first heard from Peter Ging, President of the Irish Fertilizer Association about the importance of maintaining of soil quality for optimum grass performance

he spoke with John Kenny of Agrtiech Limited who spoke about the value of re-seeding and of ensuring that high quality is made in the coming weeks.

We then heard from Seán O’Connor of Silotite about new bale wrapping technologies that help to maintain silage quality.

Joining us on the phone were Christy Watson and Rónan Delaney of the Irish Grassland Association who previewed two major farm events next week. All details on the IGA website

We had the weekly Farm Diary sponsored by Tullow Mart and George Candler joined us from Kilkenny Mart to give the Kilkenny Mart Report.