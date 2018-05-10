The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 10/5/2018

Tonight we started the programme with a preview of the Grass and Muck Machinery Show to be held at Gurteen College on May 17th. Noel Dunne, Machinery Editor with the Irish Farmers Monthly and Gary Ryan, CEO OF the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) joined us to discuss current and future machinery trends including the increasing automation options available.

We were joined on the phone by John Moloney, Regional Manager with Teagasc, to hear about about an open day on the Heffernan farm in Dunamaggin on Wednesday, May 16th.

Joining us on the phone was Brian O’Riordan, Sales Manager of Lely Ireland and Phil Murphy, a dairy farmer at Swiftsheath, Jenkinstown to discuss automated milking systems and an upcoming open day

Aisling O’Connell, pig co-ordinator with Alltech joined us to outline pig production efficiencies.

We had the weekly Farm Diary sponsored by Tullow Mart and George Candler joined us from Kilkenny Mart to give the Kilkenny Mart Report.