The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 12/4/2018

Tonight’s show focused on the ongoing fodder crisis and its impact on farmers. Pat Moylan of Teagasc gave guidelines on replenishing fodder stock and managing grass over the coming months.

James Murphy of Kilkenny IFA discussed the great cooperation between farmers in alleviating the worst effects of he fodder shortages.

John Donohue of the Irish Farm Accounts Co-Op (IFAC) spoke of the issues round cash flow and gave advice on it, succession planning and the need for farmer to invest in pensions.

Pat O’Meara of Allied Irish Bank outlined the current situation regarding cash flow on farms and advised farmers to talk to their financial institutions early and regularly.

We had the weekly Farm Diary sponsored by Tullow Mart and Michael Lynch joined us from Kilkenny Mart to give the Kilkenny Mart Report.