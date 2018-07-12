The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 12/7/2018

First tonight we spoke about renewable energy, specifically solar energy. Cathal Moran outlined a pilot scheme operating on his farm in rural Kilkenny. The setup has been provided by Elgin Energy and Michael Moore, project manager spoke to us about their approach and the current state of the market and available options.

We spoke to Eric Driver, manager of Tullow Mart, about the current challenges of the continuing drought and its effect on the market and prices.

Arthur Byrne, safety manager with ESB Networks joined us to speak about the work that his company are undertaking with their stated aim of being no longer reliant on carbon based fuels by 2030. He also spoke about the real issues of concern with the current weather, specifically around sagging cables and visibility in strong sunlight

We had the weekly Farm Diary sponsored by Tullow Mart and George Candler joined us from Kilkenny Mart to give the Kilkenny Mart Report.