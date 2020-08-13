The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 13/8/2020

On this week’s Glanbia Farm Show (sponsored by glanbiacponnect.com), Milo Kavanagh discussed his dairy delivery business, how it has coped with Covid and the changes in the service in recent times.

Matt spoke to Fiona McGovern about the Irish Grassland Association’s upcoming online sheep farm tours, including a virtual visit to the Hutchinson Farm in Kells, County Kilkenny. They take place next Thursday 20th August and will be available through IGA.ie

Martin Coughlan, Livestock Markets Analyst with the Farming Independent, told Farm Show listeners that there is much uncertainty around beef prices because of Covid, Brexit and other issues. Martin said that shrewd cattle farmers sell when their cattle are fit and don’t try to play the market based on all kinds of imponderables.

Eric Driver and George Candler gave updates on cattle prices from Tullow Mart and Cillin Hill respectively.