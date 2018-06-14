The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 14/6/2018

Joining us in studio tonight were Denis Drennan, Farm And Rural Affairs Chairman of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association and John Murphy, a Farm Development manager with Glanbia.

Denis spoke to us about the environmental challenges facing farmers in the dairy sector as regards expansion. John spoke about a Smarter Milking Event happening in the Claxton farm in Stradbally, County Waterford which will feature topics such as Cow Flow, Milking Technique, Energy and Milk Quality.

Matt spoke with Evelyn Shannon, who spoke passionately about the need to enhance the value of wool production. She also spoke briefly about her time in Macra Na Feirme. This led nicely to a discussion with Anne Neary of Ryeland House who spoke about the first female Vice President of Macra and Michelin Star restaurateur, Myrtle Allen, who passed away this week at the age of 94.

We had the weekly Farm Diary sponsored by Tullow Mart and George Candler joined us from Kilkenny Mart to give the Kilkenny Mart Report.