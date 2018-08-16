The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 16/8/2018

First tonight Matt spoke with Richard O’Brien of Teagasc on the successes of the Monitor Farm Initiative which is being run with Glanbia which enables the dairy sector to future proof their business in the post quota world.

Joining us in studio was Michael Somers of Teagasc who joined in a discussion with Thomas Ryan of the IFA on the opportunities for farmers to engage in renewable energy. While the IFA was happy to hear the government plans on this issue there was, in their opinion, a need now for detailed plans especially in the area of selling back surplus energy to the grid.

Also joining us was the International Miss Macra winner was Kilkenny woman, Josephine O’Neill. She spoke about her many years as an active member of Macra and also spoke about her work as a Home Economics teacher and had very clear views on the role of this subject in the lives of young adults.

We heard from Joe Malone, Livestock Director of the Iverk show in the run up to this year’s event.

We had the weekly Farm Diary sponsored by Tullow Mart , but there was no Kilkenny Mart Report this week.