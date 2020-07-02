The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 2/7/2020

On this week’s Glanbia Farm Show Matt chatted to Pat O’ Toole on a range of farming issues including the appointment of Barry Cowan as Agriculture Minister. Pat also told Matt about the introduction of a new agri daily news service by Irish Farmers Journal. The receipt of planning permission by Glanbia for the construction of a new cheese processing facility at Belview was noted as was the fact that Phil Hogan is to remain in the position of Trade Commissioner.

Elsewhere, Matt spoke to Eddie Doyle about the new potato crop and the pressures to deliver uniform, unblemished product at all times.

Teagasc’s Week of beef webinars from the 6th to the 10th of July was outlined by Teagasc advisor Dr. Eamon Corcoran. he told listeners that a series of demonstrations and speakers will be viewed online during the coming week.

Eric Driver of Tullow mart gave an update on sheep and cattle prices for the past week and Matt welcomed George Candler back to the Glanbia Farm Show after a short absence. George reported that cattle numbers are far higher through the sales ring than at the same time last year and that prices are firm for both cattle and sheep.