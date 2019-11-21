The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 21/11/2019

Current IFA president, Joe Healy, spoke with Matt about the emerging story of the planned beef price tracker (which promises greater transparency in terms of price) and other issues affecting farmers.

John Donoghue, CEO of the Irish Farm Accounts Co-Operative, joined us in studio. IFAC provides a variety of financial services to the farming sector. John spoke with Matt about the range of services it offers, and the new specialized financial advisory service, FarmPRO, due to be officially launched over the new few weeks.

Health and safety are an ongoing concern in farming and something we regularly features on the programme. As well as advice on physical aspects of farm safety such as equipment, it is equally important to discuss how farmers can protect both their physical and mental health.. Mary Bolger and Ruth Comerford of Kilkenny Macra Na Feirme joined us in studio to discuss the work being undertaken in this area. November’s topic is entitled “Minding Our Men” and focuses on self care and the concept of wellness in what is still a mostly male sector.

As usual, we had the Farm Diary (sponsored by Tullow Mart), George Candler was in studio to deliver the Kilkenny Mart report (Sponsored by Kilkenny Mart) and Eric Driver gave an update on Tullow Mart sales prices.