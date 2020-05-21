The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 21/5/2020

On the Farm Show this week Matt chatted to Aileen Barron, MD of Greenacre Marketing about the willingness and ability of farmers to adopt quickly to novel technologies in their farm businesses, especially now during the Covid crisis. Aileen also spoke about achieving a balance between the farm as a place of business and a family home. She emphasised the need to allow children to appreciate the positive aspects of farming.

Colin Brennan of Teagasc outlined the strategies necessary to deal with the looming drought without large volumes of rainfall in the coming hours. He gave advice on grass management as well as buffer feeding if necessary.

Thomas Duffy, president of Macra Na Feirme discussed the EU’s Green Deal proposals and the difficulties faced by farmers as they try to lower carbon with only vague assertions of better prices. He noted the ambition to lift organic production to 25% and asked whether a price premium would still be available for such produce. Thomas warned that farmers may receive no recognition for their efforts to sequester carbon prior to the establishment of carbon reduction targets.

Arthur Byrne, ESB Safety Manager outlined precautions to be taken when working near power lines.

Eric Driver of Tullow Mart and George Candler of Cillin Hill Mart provided to date reports on livestock prices. George announced the introduction of online auctions from next week. These has already been introduced at Tullow Mart.