The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 23/1/2020

We heard first about hurling and farming when Matt met with Liam Keoghan, a farmer and selector on the successful Tullaroan, recently crowned Club Intermediate hurling champions.

Matt met recently with Tim Cullinan, president elect of the Irish Marmers Association, who outlined his priorities for the upcoming term of office. (Due to time constraints we broadcast only edited highlights. The full interview is below).

A major tillage conference sponsored by Teagasc is happening on January 29th. Matt spoke with Ewan Mullins, Head of Crop Science at about the current challenges in the sector.

Students of St. Kieran’s College Transition Yeat have organised a tractor and truck run for Sunday, January 26th. Matt spoke to Jimmy O’Connell, Nick Doheny and Tommy Phelan and also heard from Vice Principal, Liam Smith, about this years event.

Fiona McGovern, a sheep specialist with Teagasc, spoke with Matt about an upcoming conference on January 30th, being held in Kilkenny.

As usual, we had the Farm Diary (sponsored by Tullow Mart), George Candler was in studio to deliver the Kilkenny Mart report (Sponsored by Kilkenny Mart) and Eric Driver gave an update on Tullow Mart sales prices.