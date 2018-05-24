The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 24/5/2018

First tonight, Matt was joined on the phone by Eoin Lowry, Business Editor of the Irish Farmers Journal. He spoke about the content of a recent report from KPMG on Agribusiness and its implications for the sector in Ireland.

We heard then from Terry Carroll, dry stock adviser with Teagasc, in the first of a number of regular advisory slots on how to grow and conserve grass in Ireland this year.

Matt spoke to John Large, a sheep farmer from Gortnahoe, on how he managed his farm during the long winters. He also spoke with Liam Egan on the controversial subject of compulsory electronic lamb tagging.

We had the weekly Farm Diary sponsored by Tullow Mart and George Candler joined us from Kilkenny Mart to give the Kilkenny Mart Report.

https://soundcloud.com/kclr96fm/the-farm-show-sponsored-by-glanbiaconnectcom-2452018/