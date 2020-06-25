The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 25/6/2020

On this week’s Glanbia Farm Show Matt interviewed Jim Mulhall, Kilkenny county chairman of IFA. Topics covered included the retirement of stalwart IFA staff member Ann Rose, the sad and untimely death of Hughie Hutchinson and a range of issues running across beef, dairy and government formation.

Also on the Farmshow was an in-depth interview with Charles Chavasse of Zoetis on viruses and vaccines. An extended version of the interview is available below and includes a detailed briefing on annual vaccination programmes.

Mark Slattery of Teagasc gave an outline of management strategies post drought and encouraged farmers to make up for lost growth in ensuring that fodder stocks are adequate for next winter.

Both Eric Driver of Tullow Mart and Michael Lynch of Cillin Hill gave detailed livestock reports with a positive view on prices.

Due to time constraints we were unable to bring you the full interview with Charles Chavasse. The full interview is below.