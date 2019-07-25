The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 25/7/2019

First tonight we had an interview with Joe Healy, IFA President, as he looked forward to the final 5 months of his presidency. As the interview was recorded earlier in the week there is no comment on the latest developments on Brexit nor on the recent climate change recommendations, although Joe had his opinions on these at the time. (The full interview is below)

In studio, we heard from Julie Murphy, Kay Foley and Liam Cassin, all former members of Macra in Kilkenny about an upcoming reunion event. This will take place on Saturday, October 26th at the NewPark Hotel. Further details from Julie Murphy at (087) 679 1887

Eric Driver, manager of Tullow Mart joined us on the phone to comment about the recent recommendations from the government’s climate change committee. He spoke about the real and imminent danger to the beef sector and the overall future of agriculture ìn Ireland.

Eric gave this week’s report on cattle and sheep prices from Tullow Mart this week and Michael Lynch was in studio to give an update on prices from Kilkenny Mart.