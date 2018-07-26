The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 26/7/2018

Matt spoke tonight to Matt Ryan, former Teagasc Dairy Programme Manager, who is the latest recipient of the Irish Grassland Merit award for services to grassland farming. He reflected on a career stretching over 40 years. (The full interview is below)

Joining us in the studio was George Collier, chairman of Carlow IFA. Also joining in the discussion was Eamonn Grace, a Teagasc adviser based in Carlow, to explore the psychological impacts of drought management, the financial elements involved and the long term effect on farming, looking forward to the winter season.

We then heard about a dairy startup course organised by Teagasc. John Moloney spoke to Matt about what will be covered.

We had the weekly Farm Diary sponsored by Tullow Mart and George Candler joined us from Kilkenny Mart to give the Kilkenny Mart Report.

Full interview with Matt Ryan: