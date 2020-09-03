The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 3/9/2020

Pat O’Toole of the Irish Farmers Journal rejoined Matt this week to look at the latest developments in the agri political world with the appointment of a new Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue. Pat also discussed the pending appointment of a replacement on the EU Commission after the resignation of Phil Hogan. The Wexford farmer also gave an update on the ongoing grain harvest.

Matt spoke to Seamus O’ Mahony, president of the Agricultural Science Association about the organization’s upcoming online conference.

John Kilboyle of Teagasc outlined strategies to manage grass swards in the months ahead.

Eric Driver and George Candler discussed livestock prices over the past week.

Due to time constraints we were not able to broadcast the full interview with Seamus O’Mahony. He is the full interview: