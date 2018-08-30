The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 30/8/2018

Joining us in studio tonight was Amy McKeever, recently appointed editor of the Irish Country Living supplement of the Irish Farmers Journal, who spoke to Matt about the upcoming Agricultural Science Association annual conference. As incoming president of the organisation she spoke about her hopes for her term and the promotion of increased activity of the organisation.

Also in studio was Ger O’Brien, an organic beef farmer and Kilkenny chairman of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Breeder’s Association. Needless to say among the items discussed was the issue of fodder and cattle prices. He also spoke about their upcoming 25th anniversary of the association, whose guests at the gala dinner will include EU Commissioner Phil Hogan and Agriculture Minister Michael Creed.

Joining us on the phone was PJ O’Keeffe, current Macra Na Feirme Young Farmer of the Year to talk about an upcoming Farm Walk on the O’Keeffe farm. He also spoke about his plans to extend his fodder resources over the winter.

Matt caught up with last week with Paul Nolan, Developnent Manager of Dawn Meats who spoke to Matt about the prospects for beef prices for the autumn. He outlined the progress of the New Ford suckler farm in Athenry and also discussed the current lack of profitability in the beef sector. (The full interview is below)

We had the weekly Farm Diary sponsored by Tullow Mart and George Candler joined us from Kilkenny Mart to give the Kilkenny Mart Report.