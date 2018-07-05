The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 5/7/2018

Needless to say, the current heatwave dominated tonight’s show. We heard from the Minister For Agriculture, Michael Creed, about his department’s plans as the current dry spell continues but the main subject of the conversation was the current consultation phase of the Common Agricultural Policy. His message was that it was no longer tenable to ask farmers to increase productivity without proper recompense. He also spoke about the very real issues affecting the community in the light of implications of Brexit. He stressed the need for all parties to remain calm and clear in their dealings now and at the end of the current phase of negotiations, given the UK market implications and history including our multiple relationships, both within the EU and the emerging UK state.

We were then joined live by Joe Healy, President of the Irish Farmers Association. He spoke about his trip to the European Commission where the IFA is lobbying, speaking with members of Commissioner Hogan’s cabinet (including Kilkenny man, Tom Tynan). He spoke about the need to need to lobby for the retention of the Common Agricultural Policy and its importance not only to farmers but to the food sector more generally and consumers.

Frank Campion spoke to us about Sheep 18: Farm To Fork spoke to us about the event taking place in Athenry on Saturday, June 7th.

George Ramsbottom of Teagasc joined us to talk about some important, practical information and advice of use to farmers in the current dry spell. He also mentioned information on the website and series of clinics being held around the region.

They also have a helpline at present: (087) 79 71 377

We had the weekly Farm Diary sponsored by Tullow Mart and George Candler joined us from Kilkenny Mart to give the Kilkenny Mart Report.