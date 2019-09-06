The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 5/9/2019

Amii McKeever, president Agricultural Science Association (ASA) was in studio as she nears the end of her presidency. Topics discussed included the ASA conference at the Lyrath Conference Hotel on September 12th and 13th. She also discussed the latest issues around Ag science courses and careers and her impressions of US after visit by ASA earlier in Summer and the state of the American agricultural sector.

Richie Lanigan of Lanigan’s Bar Rose Inn St. in studio to tell us about an upcoming Tractor and vintage car run at Grangemockler in memory of Michael Hogan, killed in Croke Park on Bloody Sunday, 1922. Richie’s relative roomed with Hogan on eve of massacre. One of Michael’s relatives Louise Hogan of Glanbia also joined the discussion and mentioned what to expect at the Glanbia stands at the upcoming Ploughing Championships.

Eric Driver, manager of Tullow Mart joined up on the phone and among other topics discussed the continuing beef protests. cattle prices. the potential of Producer Groups to improve negotiating power of beef farmers. He also noted the extension of BEAM fund application timeline and told us of upcoming events at Tullow Mart.

Eric delivered his Tullow Mart report and George Candler joined us in studio to deliver the Kilkenny Mart report for the week.