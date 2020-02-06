The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 6/2/2020

We focused tonight on the upcoming General Election and the particular issues affecting the farming community. We were joined on the phone by Pat O’Toole, news journalist with the Irish Farmers Journal (and farmer) and in studio by Jim Mulhall, recently elected Chair of the Irish Farmers Association in Kilkenny.

As usual, we had the Farm Diary (sponsored by Tullow Mart), George Candler was in studio to deliver the Kilkenny Mart report (Sponsored by Kilkenny Mart) and Eric Driver gave an update on Tullow Mart sales prices.