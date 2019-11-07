The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 7/11/2019

We were joined in studio tonight by Charles Chavasse, veterinary adviser with Zoetis who spoke with Matt about the issues around preventive animal medicine at this time of year and the challenges involved in the reduction in dependence of antibiotics.

Joe Lyng, Nuffield Scholar and ruminant manager with Glanbia, spoke with Matt around his research in the benefits of grass based dairy production from a marketing viewpoint, a current issue with Irish dairy production.

Liam Cassin and Gary Ireland joined us to reminisce about the ploughing championships held in Danesfort in 1959 and which will be celebrated this Sunday at the Danesfort annual ploughing match.

As usual, we had the Farm Diary (sponsored by Tullow Mart), George Candler was in studio to deliver the Kilkenny Mart report (Sponsored by Kilkenny Mart) and Eric Driver gave an update on Tullow Mart sales prices.