The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 9/7/2020

On this week’s Farm Show (sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com) the IFA national dairy chairman, Tom Phelan, outlined the rationale for an increase in milk price for June milk supplied to co-ops. Tom insisted that international dairy markets are rising and justify improved returns from processors. Tom also spoke about the benefits of dairy production to the rural economy and how it can be a key driver in our economic recovery.

Pat Comerford of Flower Power garden centre in Kilkenny told Matt about progress in his business since the lifting of the Covid lockdown. He said that his business had made up a lot of ground after reopening with new customers interested in growing their own fruit, vegetables and flowers.

Enda McLoughlin told Farmshow listeners that Teagasc’s Virtual Beef Week concludes with a special panel discussion involving industry leaders on tomorrow Friday 10th July. He advised cattle farmers to listen back to the online programme over the week in order to assist them in making future decisions on their cattle enterprises.

Michael Somers highlighted the online programme for the Talking Timber webinar on next Tuesday 14th July. It will deal with markets, thinning and crop harvesting.

Eric Driver of Tullow Mart and George Candler of Cillin Hill gave detailed reports on this week’s livestock prices.