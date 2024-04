On the garden show this week Paul Smyth caught up with Claire and Ooangh from Rowalenne Gardens in Tyrone, Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather discusses the sunny weather we are experiencing, Orlaith Murphy shares her tips about an organic edimental garden and Paul tells us all about his plant of the week; the daffodil.

Listen back here:

https://share.transistor.fm/s/708bb19d