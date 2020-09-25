The generosity of Carlow students & businesses could one day help save a life

A plan to make defibrillators accessible 24/7 in Carlow Town kicks off later this morning thanks to local students.

Much is said of the annual Raise And Give or RAG week festivities held by those attending third level institutions across the country but often the good that’s to the fore gets overlooked.

Such as the cash gathered by those at IT Carlow which is being put to good use.

Caroline Dargan is a mature student there and she’s also coordinator of a very grateful Carlow Town Community First Responders. She’s been telling KCLR “We are overwhelmed with the proceeds we received from the students union raised by the generosity of students during Raise And Give week, this has enabled us to start our plan to introduce 24 hour public access defibrillators in Carlow Town with the first one located outside the entrance of the Dinn Ri Carlow on the Tullow Street side”.

This will be officially unveiled at 11am and Caroline has this invite “We’d like for your listeners to join us for this momentous occasion”.

She adds “A huge thank you to Carlow IT Students Union, Dinn Ri and, of course, our own volunteers in Carlow Town Community First Responders”.

Student Union President Thomas Drury says it shows that the wider community can benefit from such activities noting “Raise And Give week is a week full of excitement and student partying but people forget the true meaning behind RAG week and I think this year we showed that true meaning”.

He adds “The students & local businesses through their generous donations have made it possible to install a device on Tullow Street which one day could save someone’s life, this shows RAG Week isn’t just for students but gives back to the community”.