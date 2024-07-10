The first local blood donation clinic since an urgent appeal for donors was issued will take place today.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service typically has seven days worth of stock to ensure enough of a supply, however at the moment there’s just two or three days of some types.

All who are eligbile are asked to make an extra effort to turn out at clinics.

O’Loughlin Gaels in Kilkenny city has one later today – details here – booking is advised.

Earlier this week local ladies Ann and Geraldine joined our Brian Redmond to outline why it’s so important to donate, telling their own stories of availing of donations;