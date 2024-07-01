An urgent appeal for blood donations is being made with some blood groups at under three days of stock.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service needs to boost supply by nearly 500 donations per week to meet demand.

Current levels including O negative and B negative are at just two days supply, with O positive at just over three days.

IBTS Director of Donor Services Paul McKinney says; “We’re particularly asking for donors of African heritage to join the national blood panel, we need to diversify the donor base in Ireland and really that is to ensure we get a better blood type match for patients”.

There are clinics scheduled for Kilkenny City later this month and for Tullow and Carlow town in August. (Find clinics here).