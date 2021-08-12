Catch UpGlanbia Farm ShowGlanbia Farm Show Catchup

The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 12/8/2021

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman Send an email 12/08/2021
Farmshow listeners this week heard John Bryan talk about the implications of the new CAP on farm incomes. He also discussed the EU’s Green Deal. John outlined where he sees Irish farming going in the coming years.

Mooncoin farmer John Crowley told listeners why he delivered a bag of potatoes to the home of Kellie Harrington last weekend.

Martin Shannon was on the phone to highlight the Borris Ewe breeders show and sale this Saturday.

Eric Driver and George Candler gave comprehensive livestock reports from Tullow and Cillin Hill Marts.

