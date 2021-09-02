The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 2/9/2021

Anne Marie Butler was the special guest on this week’s Farmshow. The president of the Agricultural Science Association outlined the format and speakers for this year’s ASA virtual conference to be held on Friday, 10th September.

St Canice’s Credit Union launched a new agri-loan yesterday, called ‘Cultivate‘ on Wednesday at Jim Mulhalls’s farm. Matt O’ Keeffe and Martin Bridgeman were on hand to record the event.

Michael Farrelly, CEO of the Farm Machinery Trade Association spoke to Matt about his new role and the current state of the sector.

Eric Driver and George Candler gave listeners an update on the week’s livestock sales and prices

Due to time constraints, we didn’t get to bring the full Cultivate product launch. The full interview is here