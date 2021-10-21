The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 21/10/2021

In a hectic live Glanbia Farm Show, listeners were moved from Kilkenny to Tullow to Offaly in the space of an hour.

A vox-pop of farmers gathered at Cillin Hill to meet with Minister Charlie McConalogue, hear their dis-satisfaction with the latest CAP proposals. Then Terry Carroll informed listeners of a pre-housing farm walk on Tim Drea’s farm at Bennetsbridge next Wednesday.

Michael Somers was in studio to talk trees, specifically Norway Spruce in Offaly while Pauline O’Connell was on the phone to tell about an historical film about the role of women in Rural Ireland in times past and the use of coal based ‘colum’ balls to keep fires burning.

Matt managed to make contact with Minister Charlie McConalogue, en route from a farmer consultation meeting in Tullow, before he met with another farmer group at Cillin Hill. He was quizzed on his CAP proposals and specifically on their likely impact on full time, commercial farms. (Apologies for the mobile phone signal which affected parts of the interview).

Eric Driver had a recorded livestock report from Tullow Mart while George Candler gave his usual comprehensive update on prices from Kilkenny Mart.