The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 28/4/2022

Water quality was the focus of a big discussion on the Glanbia Farm Show this week with Deirdre Glynn of Teagasc, Jim Croke of ASSAP and TJ Phelan of Glanbia all in studio to enlighten listeners on developments to improve water quality in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Liam Moloney, CEO of the Irish Farm Film Producers Group, told listeners that last year set a record for the volume and percentage of farm plastic collected and recycled.

Crime Prevention officer, Paul McConnan, outlined best practices in regard to preventing rural crime.

Declan Rice of Leader informed listeners of a rural transport conference happening next week. Conference tickets can be booked at https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/iroute-2-conference-kilkenny-tickets-166805392419

Eric Driver recorded a report on Tullow mart sales and George candler was on hand to update listeners on all the latest price trends from Kilkenny Mart.