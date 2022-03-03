The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 3/3/2022

Glanbia Plc announced its 2021 financial results today and Lorcan Allen, of the Sunday Business Post, joined Matt to discuss the company’s balance sheet and prospects for 2022.

Teagasc, the IFA, ICMSA, Macra na Feirme and more have teamed up with Kilkenny LEADER Partnership (KLP) to host free, 11-week programmes for farm families which are designed to help them improve their traditional and digital skills, learn about alternative farm futures and so much more.

Any farm family in the Leinster and Southeast area is eligible to sign up for the landmark Farming 360 programme which begins on March 14. Over the course of each 11-week course participants will hone practical skills like dry stone walling, hedgerow laying and maintenance and computers.

Conor Cleere, of the Kilkenny Leader Programme, was in studio to discuss the programme. Conor can be contacted at Kilkenny LEADER Partnership at (056) 775 2111 or (086) 816 5700 or [email protected]

Michael Somers, Forestry Expert with Teagasc is also involved and joined in the conversation. Michael stayed on to discuss the new survey outlining the public’s attitude to forestry.

Eric Driver provided a mart report from Tullow and George Candler was in studio to update listeners on this week’s livestock prices from Cillin Hill.