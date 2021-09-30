The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 30/9/2021

Professor Frank O’Mara, the incoming director of Teagasc spoke to Matt about the positive outlook for agriculture as well as the challenges facing the industry in the coming years.

Michael Somers of Teagasc chatted about the merits of forestry and focused particularly on firewood production, timber prices and the role of broad leaved trees in the general mix of forestry.

Martin Coughlan of the Farming Independent confirmed the main driving factors involved in good beef and cattle prices right now.

Eric Driver of Tullow mart and George Candler of Cillin Hill provided comprehensive livestock reports for the week gone by.

Here’s the full interview with Prof. Frank O’Mara, edited for time on the live show: