The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 4/3/2021

Jim Mulhall of the IFA told the Glanbia Farmshow listeners this week that his organisation is campaigning for a beef price increase as Cattle finishers are operating at a loss. Jim also explained the difficulties that the closure of BofI branches and the exit of Ulster Bank from the Republic pose for the farming and rural community in general.

Amii McKeever, editor of Irish Country Living also contributed to the discussion around the banking sector. Amii also commented on her wide ranging interview with Mairead McGuinness, EU Commissioner around the future of agricultural funding in the EU.

Marian Dalton, sheep farmer, told Matt the Sheep prices are positive and the fine weather is helping with farm work in general. She asked dog owners to ensure their dogs do not chase

Eric Driver and George Candler gave positive updates on livestock prices.