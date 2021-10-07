The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 7/10/2021

Jim Mulhall of the IFA was in studio to outline the reasons for the IFA Day of Protest on Friday 8th October. Jim also informed listeners of CAP developments and Budget requirements for the agricultural sector

Lorcan Allen of the Sunday Business Post discussed the value held by Glanbia Coop members in their shareholdings, reflecting the underlying worth of the Coop’s 32% holding in Glanbia Plc. A longer version of the interview is available online.

Dr Thomas Moloney talked to Matt about the development of drought resistant grass varieties. He also brought listeners up to date on the performance of multi-species swards.

George Candler gave a comprehensive livestock report for the week gone by and Eric Driver reported on sales from Tullow mart.

We had to edit the interview with Lorcan Allen for reasons of time. Here’s the full interview (with apologies for some background noise).