The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 9/9/2021

This week’s Glanbia Farm Show highlighted a range of events happening next week, even if the Ploughing Championships are being held behind closed gates. Moorepark is hosting a three day event demonstrating how Irish dairying will remain sustainable in the years ahead. Teagasc’s Padraig French was on hand to outline the programme for next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Dick Murphy of Murphy Farm Machinery (Glenmore) and Cillin Hill gave information on a New Holland machinery demo happening on the McGrath farm on the Waterford Road, Kilkenny, next Thursday.

For our main interview, David Leydon Head of Food & AgriBusiness of IFAC, the Farm Accounts Group, chatted with Matt about the organisation’s Attitudes Agribusiness report and described the highlights in the annual report. The full report and associated press releases are in the IFAC website.

George Candler and Eric Driver provided the usual comprehensive livestock mart reports.