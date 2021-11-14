The Government to consider making Antigen tests more affordable

The Taoiseach says proposals on how to make Antigen testing more affordable, but not free, are due to come to cabinet this week.

It comes after Pharmacists warned the expenses are low but could begin to add up quickly.

During the week NPHET recommended those taking part in risky activities should take the tests twice a week.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin says Ministers will discuss ways to make them cheaper, but not free, in the coming days