Carlow native Tom Daly has announced his retirement from professional rugby at the age of 31.

The former Leinster and Connacht centre, who also spent time playing in France, enjoyed a decorated career that included captaining Ireland’s Sevens team and earning call-ups to senior Ireland squads.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on his time in the game, Daly said his most cherished memories were made at Connacht.

“I spent the six best years of my life with Connacht. To captain the province was the highlight of my career,” he said.

“Galway will always feel like home.”

Daly began his professional journey with Leinster before making a significant impact out west with Connacht, where he became a key figure on and off the pitch.

Meanwhile, Connacht have confirmed former England boss Stuart Lancaster as their new head coach. He joins the province on a two-year deal as they look to build toward the future.