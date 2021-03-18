The History Fix – Programme 1 – 16th March 2021

On The History Fix programme we have placenames expert, Dr Pádraigh Ó Cearbhaill about places reportedly named after our Patron Saint. We feature old ads and curious cases and focus on another piece of Irish history that has its anniversary this week – the establishment of the Irish Republican Brotherhood by Kilkenny man James Stephens; we chat with historian Eoin Swithin Walsh and President of James Stephen’s GAA club Liam Tyrell. Finally we feature the history of the Harry Clark window in Carlow College with Dr Thomas McGrath