The History Fix – Programme 3 – 30th March 2021

On the History Fix with MaryAnn Vaughan we hear about an historic structure built into a local bridge, specifically for sheep. This week in 1912 is when the Titanic left the shipyard in Belfast – we discover the remarkable story of Cecil Fitzpatrick, the only Kilkenny-native on board, We feature the story of Dunamaggin man, Pat Walsh who was shot during the War of Independence. And have you ever wondered how or why Easter falls on a different date every year? We discuss Carlow’s connection to the Easter calculations. The History Fix, funded by the Kilkenny Creative Ireland Programme and Kilkenny Decade of Centenaries and made in collaboration with the Heritage Office at Kilkenny County Council