The Iverk Show returns to Piltown following a three year hiatus

The Iverk Show has returned to Piltown, Kilkenny, today, Saturday, for the first time in three years.

Ireland’s oldest agricultural event is celebrating its 196th year, returning to the showgrounds in Piltown following a three-year hiatus imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s show is being opened by Ireland Rugby star Hugo Keenan.

The gates have been open since early morning and large crowds have been flocking to enjoy family activities, fashion fun, as well as the agricultural competitions.

Speaking to Edward Hayden on The Saturday Show, the Public Relations Officer for the Iverk Show, Norman Storey, said, “It’s fabulous to have this day. It’s wonderful to see so many here. Thanks to everyone who helped us promote it, to all of our sponsors and exhibitors, and to all the visitors also.”