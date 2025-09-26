An equine centre named in memory of a young Waterford jockey will be officially opened in Dublin today.

The Jack de Bromhead Equine Centre in Drumcondra will offer specialist equine therapies for children with visual impairments and additional needs.

The centre is named in memory of the Waterford teenager, and son of horse trainer Henry de Bromhead, who died aged 13 during a beach race three years ago. At the time of his death he’d just moved to Kilkenny College where it’s understood he was starting second year.