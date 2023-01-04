The January Drive with Nathalie Lennon; Wednesday 4th January 2023

The January Drive;

On today’s show,

Nathalie is joined by Janette O Brien, Climate Change Coordinator for Carlow County Council. They discuss everything recycling after Christmas, including how we can reduce, reuse, and recycle our unwanted electricals, food waste, papers, and plastics. She gives us all the best resources to educate ourselves further.

Angela Burke, Career Consultant with 11 years of recruitment and career experience, joins us to discuss how we can make a career change in the new year. She shares top tips on how to upgrade your CV, learn what it is you want to do, make new connections, upskill & set work-life boundaries.

Our series The Producers with Sue and Josephine Plettenberg showcasing some of our smaller food producers in Kilkenny and Carlow. Today visiting Highbank Orchards Organic Farm near Callan in County Kilkenny. It is run by Julie and Rod Calder-Potts.