We’re just weeks away from the Local Elections and the first of The KCLR Daily specials rolls out today.

We’ve seven Local Electoral Areas across Carlow and Kilkenny, between them offering 42 councillor roles with 91 contenders looking for your vote.

Today’s focus from 10am is on Bagenalstown, or Muine Bheag, where there are eight candidates for five seats.

Here are some of the issues/concerns voters in the LEA have;

All sitting representatives are seeking a return with three others vying for the spots – all were invited to take part in a special show this morning.

Cllr Tomas Kinsella (Fine Gael) is the current Municipal District Cathaoirleach:

Cllr Arthur McDonald (Fianna Fáil) is the Leas-Cathaoirleach:

Cllr Willie Quinn (Labour):

Cllr Michael Doran (Fine Gael):

Cllr Andy Gladney (Sinn Féin):

Áine Gladney has also declared her candidacy for Sinn Féin alongside her Dad:

While other hopefuls are Fianna Fáil’s Daniel Pender:

And Liam O’Brien of The Green Party: