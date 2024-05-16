Matt attended a Bord Bia organised beef farm walk on John Phelan’s farm at Dunbell at which chefs from across Europe were shown how Irish beef cattle are reared on a grass diet. Matt interviewed the farmer, and also Joe Burke of Bord Bia and paul Nolan of Dawn meats which purchases the Phelan cattle.

TJ Maher IFA Animal Health Committee chairman discussed the recent rise in TB in cattle especially in the North Kilkenny/Laois region and in Wicklow. He highlighted the role of wildlife in the spread of the infection to livestock.

Grainne MacMahon, Deputy Principal of Kildalton Agricultural College told listeners of a plant fair to be held at Kildalton next Sunday 19th of May at which several garden centres in the region will display and sell their produce.

Eric Driver provided a sheep sales report from Tullow Mart and George Candler was in the KCLR studio to discuss the latest livestock price trends as well as reporting on this week’s Kilkenny Agricultural Society Bull sale.