The KCLR Farm Show – 21/12/2023 (Christmas Special)

The Farmshow Christmas Special had a wide-ranging discussion on Irish agriculture. 2023 outcomes as well as expectations for 2024 were discussed.

A panel of Pat O’ Toole. Sue Nunn, Anne Marie Butler, George Candler and Michael Somers joined Matt in studio and the chat ranged across generational renewal, afforestation, wind turbines, Memories of people who died during the year and the election of new leaders in IFA and ICMSA.

We will return on Thursday, January 4tg, 2024. We wish you all the very best for a happy Christmas and a prosperous new year, and as we say every week, Farm Well, Farm Safely!