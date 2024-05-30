On the Farm Show this week, Thomas Ryan of Tirlán spoke about an Oireachtas Agriculture Committee meeting he attended where he highlighted the importance of retaining the Nitrates Derogation. Thomas also discussed the new Biomethane strategy the Government announced this week and outlined the measures to be taken to qualify for the Sustainability actions payment from Tirlán.

Terry Carroll told listeners about a Teagasc beef farm walk on the Walton farm in Callan on next Tuesday where issues such as fertiliser use, grass management and rebuilding fodder reserves will be discussed.

Michael Brennan from the Ballyfoyle community group chatted about their entry in the Bloom garden awards where they won a distinction award.

Eric Driver provided a sheep prices report from Tullow and George Candler brought listeners up to date on the latest livestock prices at Cillin Hill mart.