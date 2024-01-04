The KCLR Farm Show – 4/1/2023

Denis Drennan, newly elected president of ICMSA was in the studio to discuss his aspirations for his presidency. He looked across the various challenges and opportunities facing farmers during 2024.

Michael Fitzgerald of Teagasc joined the conversation and highlighted a farm walk on the Farrell farm in Gowran next Tuesday, January 9th to advise on best calf management practices. He also mentioned an upcoming webinar on the topic of “Preparation for Calf Rearing in 2024”. Further information is available here

Richard Halloran of Agriland had good news around the prospects for improved milk prices. He also discussed a looming fodder deficit in northern counties as well as a worrying increase in TB outbreaks on farms.

Eric Driver provided a sheep price report from Tullow mart and George Candler was in the studio to discuss the latest livestock developments as well as providing a comprehensive cattle and sheep prices report from Cillin Hill mart.