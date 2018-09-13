The Kilkenny woman who brought the Cervical Check controversy to the public domain says she’s pleased with elements of the Scally Report

Vicky Phelan says she was very pleased with the raft of practical solutions and recommendations made by Dr Gabriel Scally.

His report on the Cervical Check scandal was published yesterday and found serious gaps in the way the screening services are governed here.

It’s hoped his fifty recommendations will be implemented as soon as possible.

Speaking to KCLR News, Mooncoin woman, Vicky says while she’s had heaps of support, there have been some people critical of her campaign for change.

Meanwhile, Consultant Gynaecologist in St Luke’s Hospital, Professor Ray O’Sullivan says the report’s findings were “disappointing but not surprising.”