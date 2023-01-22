The last of the local HSE free walk-in flu vaccination clinics is opening in Kilkenny today.

The last of the local HSE free walk-in flu vaccination clinic is opening in Kilkenny this afternoon.

The HSE is encouraging parents to bring their kids along to help bring down the transmission levels in the community and to protect younger people who may be vulnerable.

All that’s needed is PPS number and the nasal spray vaccine is free for 2-to-17-year-olds with no appointment needed from 10-AM to 4-PM in the Hebron Industrial Estate today.

There’s also one in Waterford at the same time in the Old St Martin’s School, in Kilcohan.

Nearly 700 children have already been hospitalised by the flu this winter.