Listen Back: The Men’s Health Sessions on KCLR

In this week’s show, Dr. John and Martin pull some of the strands of the previous programmes together, answer some questions that we received and give updates on some of the research since the series was originally recorded.

They take a run through each of the topics, linking each one to show how small changes to habits, diets, regular checkups and exercise can all help your healthspan.

Proudly sponsored by Walsh Homes Ltd – Quality homes built on a reputation you can trust.

https://soundcloud.com/kclr96fm/the-mens-health-sessions-episode-11-wrapping-it-all-up?si=57d94f3b011e4039ba3012e75a7b7ced&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing